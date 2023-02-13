Man claims he killed woman in Kenai hotel room

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A man in Kenai said on Sunday he killed a woman in a hotel room, according to the Kenai Police Department.

Kenai police wrote in a press release that 30-year-old Nicholas A. Bushnell arrived at KPD around 3:30 a.m. before making the claim. The police and emergency medical services went to the hotel room and found a deceased woman.

“The investigation has so far revealed that the suspect and victim are known to each other, the victim was apparently strangled, and there appear to have been drugs involved,” police wrote in the press release.

Bushnell was apprehended and remanded to the Wildwood Pre-Trail Facility for one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder. KPD says the police are investigating the case further with the help of the Alaska Bureau of Investigations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.