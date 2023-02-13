Police detain Anchorage man after alleged assaults in 5th Avenue Mall

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested a man who went on a violent tirade on Thursday evening at 5th Avenue Mall in Anchorage.

Police say 31-year-old David J. Nagy was arrested and taken to the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding felony warrant. For the alleged theft and ensuing assault that took place at the mall Thursday, Nagy is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, among other charges.

According to police, Nagy stole merchandise from Famous Footwear before walking to JCPenny. When a security guard confronted Nagy at JCPenny, Nagy assaulted the guard, causing several injuries. After stealing items from the department store, Nagy went back to Famous Footwear and “produced a knife,” according to police.

“Once all other customers and the shoe store staff exited Famous Footwear, the security guards were able to pull down the security gate,” police wrote in an email. “Nagy attempted multiple times to reach through the gate and cut one of the guards who was holding down the security gate from outside in the hallway.”

Before APD contacted the suspect, Nagy vandalized the inside of Famous Footwear, police said.

