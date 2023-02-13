Police detain Anchorage man after alleged assaults in 5th Avenue Mall

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department arrested a man who went on a violent tirade on Thursday evening at 5th Avenue Mall in Anchorage.

Police say 31-year-old David J. Nagy was arrested and taken to the Anchorage Jail on an outstanding felony warrant. For the alleged theft and ensuing assault that took place at the mall Thursday, Nagy is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, three counts of third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, among other charges.

5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter

According to police, Nagy stole merchandise from Famous Footwear before walking to JCPenny. When a security guard confronted Nagy at JCPenny, Nagy assaulted the guard, causing several injuries. After stealing items from the department store, Nagy went back to Famous Footwear and “produced a knife,” according to police.

“Once all other customers and the shoe store staff exited Famous Footwear, the security guards were able to pull down the security gate,” police wrote in an email. “Nagy attempted multiple times to reach through the gate and cut one of the guards who was holding down the security gate from outside in the hallway.”

Before APD contacted the suspect, Nagy vandalized the inside of Famous Footwear, police said.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Kenai asserted on Sunday he killed a woman in a hotel room.
Man claims he killed woman in Kenai hotel room
Police Lights
Child in Wasilla dies after run over by car
The city says three of it's eight snow disposal sites are full and the others will be soon
Anchorage could run out of room to store snow
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Remote learning day for ASD students.
Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled

Latest News

A man in Kenai asserted on Sunday he killed a woman in a hotel room.
Man claims he killed woman in Kenai hotel room
Remote learning day for ASD students.
Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled
FastCast - Feb. 13, 2023
Police Lights
APD investigates possible hit-and-run death