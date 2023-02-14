1 hospitalized in Northeast Anchorage house fire

Daily digital headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:02 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A house fire in a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood has sent one person and an animal to the hospital with injuries.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the fire was reported to AFD at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday and firefighters arrived on scene at 1:14 p.m.

Boyd said that the single-family home was “heavily involved” when firefighters arrived at the home on Mink Avenue in Northeast Anchorage.

Anchorage Fire Department firefighters on scene said that one person at the house was taken to the hospital with injuries and that another refused medical treatment. additionally, firefighters reported that a dog was rescued from the burning home and taken for emergency veterinary care.

This story has been updated with additional information.

