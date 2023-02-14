4-year degree no longer required for some state jobs

Daily digital headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy eliminated the requirement Tuesday for many state employees to hold a four-year college degree.

Dunleavy announced the change with the introduction of Administrative Order No. 343, which the governor said would open up the potential field of candidates by looking more closely at practical experience, instead of holding them to a four-year degree requirement.

This change affects “most state jobs,” Dunleavy said in a press release. It was unclear at the time of publication how many that would include.

Dunleavy’s order directs the Commissioner of the Department of Administration, Director of Personnel and Labor Relations — and encourages the Personnel Board — to “adopt, modernize, and amend the state personnel rules to place an emphasis on minimum competency requirements and allow for the broadest use of education, training, and experience in order to enhance recruitment and retention efforts in the state workforce.”

Dunleavy said the change was made to address Alaska’s labor shortage, which has been pronounced in state government, falling from a peak of 26,500 employees in December 2014 to roughly 22,400 in December 2020.

“Today people can gain knowledge, skills and abilities through on the job experience,” Dunleavy said in the release. “If we’re going to address our labor shortage, we have to recognize the value that apprenticeships, on-the-job training, military training, trade schools and other experience provides applicants. If a person can do the job, we shouldn’t be holding anyone back just because they don’t have a degree.”

