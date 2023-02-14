ASD: Future snow days this year to be remote learning days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The current school year has already included an unprecedented number of snow days — so many that the district has already turned future snow days this school year to remote learning days instead.

Monday marked the Anchorage School District’s first snow day that replaced in-person classes with remote learning. ASD announced that any future snow days for the rest of this school year will be treated the same way, but parents and students have differing opinions on the move.

“My kid personally struggled with it, I think it’s not for every kid. I think that every kid has their own learning curve and every kid is able to focus in their own way,” Bowman Elementary School parent David Benjamin said.

Benjamin says his son has always done better with one-on-one connections and can be hampered by distractions at home. At this point, though, he believes the school district is just trying to do what it can to keep kids on track.

“Everyone kind of suffers, teacher’s curriculum suffers, they get pushed back, the kids get behind and then the kids come back to school and they’re all excited about the snow and have a hard time getting back in focus,” Benjamin said.

Jesse Farrell is the parent of a student at Chugach Optional School and expressed a similar sentiment — having remote learning as an option means kids have an option to learn at all.

“Yeah, the packet was helpful, it’s only second grade so it’s not that high above us yet, thank gosh,” Farrell said. “Like the math is scary, but we can make it. But other than that it’s okay. With everything that’s happened in the last few years, it’s not that bad.”

Jesse’s daughter Zoe says there are some advantages to remote learning.

“You can eat snacks while you’re learning,” said Zoe Farrell, who also emphasized that she loved snow days.

“She’s been working on her packet just whenever she can, just for extra stuff, but to my understanding, she had a pretty good day — especially being a kid. It’s a school day, can’t go wrong there,” Farrell said.

ASD Chief Academic Officer Sven Gustafson says that after the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District demonstrated a successful implementation of remote learning, ASD started to have its schools develop their remote learning plans too. Gustafson says remote learning days are based on the students’ schools and grade levels, and they will look slightly different for everyone.

“At high school and middle school the kids will be getting on their Canvas shelves, teachers will be doing mostly synchronous learning with them and maybe having them Zoom into office hours if they need some help,” Gustafson said.

“Other schools, elementary school a lot of them are doing packets, some of them are doing virtual meetings as well, it just depends on the school, the community, and what the principal and teachers of the different schools designed for their remote plan.”

ASD says it hopes there won’t be any more snow days for the remainder of the school year, but at least now students, parents and teachers have a plan if they do happen.

