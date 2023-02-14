DOJ giving states $231M for gun violence prevention programs

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to discuss recent law enforcement action in transnational security threats case.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:29 AM AKST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:56 AM AKST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is sending out more than $200 million to help states and the District of Columbia administer “red-flag laws” and other crisis-intervention programs as part of the landmark bipartisan gun legislation passed by Congress over the summer, officials said Tuesday.

Red-flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, are intended to temporarily remove guns from people with potentially violent behavior and prevent them from hurting themselves or others. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have red-flag laws.

“This funding will reduce gun violence and save lives,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Some of the $231 million in funding announced Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, will also go to crisis-intervention court proceedings and other gun-violence reduction programs.

Red-flag laws have been touted by President Joe Biden and others as a powerful tool to stop gun violence before it happens. But an Associated Press analysis found they are often underused even as shootings and gun deaths soar around the U.S. That can be due to a lack of awareness or reluctance to enforce the laws.

The suspect in a mass shooting targeting an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in November, for example, had allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb a year and a half earlier, but there’s no public record that police or relatives tried to trigger Colorado’s law.

The laws differ by state, but they generally allow people like family members or law enforcement to petition a court for an order removing weapons, for up to a year. Some critics fear they could be used to wrongly curtail Second Amendment rights. The Justice Department said the program has checks in place to ensure due process.

The funding is part of the $1.4 billion from the legislation provided to the Justice Department over five years for gun violence prevention measures.

The legislation passed in June was the widest-ranging gun violence bill in decades. It toughened requirements for young people who seek to buy guns, denied firearms for more domestic abusers, and bolstered funding for mental health programs and schools.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the funding will “help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters examined the roof of the Palmer Library, which collapsed...
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized one...
Good Samaritan pulls woman from East Anchorage house fire
Anchorage Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run incident in Eagle River
Anchorage police say possible hit-and-run death in Eagle River now a homicide investigation
JP- big storms for AK 2-14-23
Winter storms wallop Alaska this week

Latest News

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy
Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus
FILE - Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during a hearing to decide if...
Parts of Trump special grand jury report in Georgia to be released
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Russia fires another missile barrage at Ukraine, kills 1
GRAPHIC WARNING: Gunfire is heard in this surveillance video from Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso,...
GRAPHIC: People flee mall, police response seen on security camera