Future of carbon management in Alaska up in the air

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recent proposal for two new bills relating to carbon management, if passed during the legislative session, could alter Alaska’s economic and environmental landscape.

Senate Bill 48 and House Bill 49 pertain to carbon offsets, and would open up state lands for the sale of carbon credits. Senate Bill 49 and House Bill 50 address the related matter of carbon capture and storage.

Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner John Crowther explained the particulars of each bill as a guest of the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s Make it Mondays lunchtime forum. Citing figures calculated by the firm Boston Consulting Group in 2021, Crowther stated that the voluntary carbon market could be as much as five times bigger by 2030.

Carbon — offsets and capture, utilization, and storage — featured heavily in Gov. Dunleavy’s State of the State address in January as a promising new avenue for revenue, with the governor heralding the nascent industry as an “absolute game-changer” for Alaska.

Crowther says that the “sky’s the limit” in terms of potential for carbon offsets and storage.

“If we just saw a few small projects, we might see five, ten, twenty million over a ten, twenty, year timeframe,” Crowther said.

Crowther provided the audience with an overview of the process of carbon management, and the Dunleavy administration’s excitement that’s underpinning this push for the new policies.

“There’s all sorts of things going on to try to quantify, assess and manage the emissions that a given kind of activity produces, and to commercialize and market the fact that those advances are being made and to sell those credits into a market,” Crowther said.

