Heavy snow for Prince William Sound; Winter storm warnings for Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Intermittent snow showers have returned to parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning as waves of storms continue to sweep through the Gulf of Alaska.

While we did see some dry time Monday, as well as some breaks in the clouds, overcast skies have quickly made a return. Despite the cloudy start to the day, temperatures still managed to dip into the single digits and teens across parts of Southcentral. With the incoming storm, expect temperatures to slowly warm through the day, with 20s inland and highs near freezing for coastal regions.

While the heaviest snow will be expected to fall through Prince William Sound through the day, inland areas will still see intermittent snow showers. It’s these locations that could see up to an inch of snow into the evening hours, with coastal regions of the sound seeing anywhere from 5 to 12 inches of snowfall. The greatest accumulation will occur through Portage Valley and Whittier. Elsewhere across the Kenai Peninsula, it’s possible that 1 to 4 inches of snow could occur, with locally heavier amounts through the pass.

While the bulk of the precipitation will stay near coastal regions of Southcentral today, we’ll see a shift in all the moisture eastward into the evening. As this shift occurs, we’ll see heavy snow build into the Panhandle. Winter storm warnings (5 to 11 inches of snow) and winter weather advisories (4 to 8 inches of snow) have already been issued for parts of Southeast Alaska through Wednesday morning. It’s looking likely that through 10 p.m. this evening, up to 4 inches of snow is possible for most regions, with the heaviest snow to arrive overnight. This means be prepared to dig out or pull out the snowblowers for your Wednesday morning.

While the heaviest snow will taper off into Wednesday morning, the active and stormy weather pattern will keep daily rain and snow in the forecast for Southeast. The next best chance for accumulating snow across Southeast will arrive Thursday night into Friday.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

