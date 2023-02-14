Kenai Peninsula Borough to elect a new mayor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough will hold a special election Tuesday, Feb. 14 to elect a new borough mayor.

Voters are filling the seat left vacant by former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, who resigned in August during his unsuccessful run for governor. Pierce was also accused of sexually harassing a former assistant.

Many of the people running for office are familiar names and long-time borough residents, including Peter Micciche. Micciche served three terms in the Alaska Senate including one as Senate President. He was also the Mayor of Soldotna from 2008 to 2012. Micciche said many people have urged him to run because of his unique experience in both government and the private sector.

“Years of experience in the industries that matter, fishing, tourism, education, energy and a heart to serve,” said Miccichie. “So I’m home, (from Juneau ) I’m home with my family and I can do this job from here, and it’s time to take the Kenai to the next level.”

Miccichie is a fiscal conservative and so is Linda Farnsworth Hutchings. Hutchings serves on the Soldotna City Council as well as a number of boards and commissions. She said she’s been frustrated with what she considers wasteful spending and feels that her background as an accountant would serve the position well.

“I know how to research a budget, I know how to drill down into the line items,” she said. “I’m not somebody that somebody has handed me a budget and said, here this is your job, I had to develop my own. So that is why I think I’m the right person, I’m also very good at listening, I’m very good at collaborating and I’m very good at facilitating.”

David Carey also calls himself a conservative. He’s a former borough mayor, Soldotna city mayor and a long-time teacher who values education. Carey said he knows how to do the everyday job of running government and how to work with borough employees.

“I believe the borough workers know who I am,” Carey said. “They will trust me absolutely. I will be fair and honest and part of going around to their offices, meeting them in their workspace, to me is critically important.”

Zach Hamilton is the most liberal of the candidates running for the seat. Hamilton said he moved his family to Alaska about three years ago after living in the state as a child. Hamilton owns a business in Kenai and said he has many years of grassroots community organizing. He said his educational background is in helping organizations transform and improve, skills, which he feels he could apply to the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

“My hunch that I could help here was correct,” Hamilton said. “I guess it’s just up to the community if I’ve built enough trust capital to sort of come out of nowhere and help this organization be strengthened. And I think when there’s a strong borough as an organization that just spills out into every institution and organization across the peninsula.”

If elected, the seat would last until October to fill Pierce’s unexpired term. All the candidates said they would run again for the full term to provide some stability to the borough going forward.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.