Negotiations stalled for Mat-Su bus worker strike

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been nearly two weeks since bus workers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough walked off the job after negotiations failed between them and their employer, Durham School Services. On Jan. 31, after morning drop-off at district schools, workers officially went on strike.

Alaska Teamsters - Local 959, the union that represents the workers, has been in a periodic back-and-forth negotiation process with Durham since. On Sunday, however, negotiations appeared to have stalled out after the union issued a press release stating that Durham indicated it was “unwilling to come back to the table and negotiate for two more weeks.”

Durham’s parent company National Express said that’s not exactly true in a statement emailed Monday afternoon.

“We are able to meet at any time with Union representatives, even as soon as tomorrow if they’re actually willing to negotiate,” the statement read. “They continue to show no movement on bargaining despite the company’s movement. We submitted our best and final offer to the Teamsters, which included further economic enhancements.”

According to the press release issued by the union, only “three hours of actual bargaining” had occurred between it and Durham.

“Durham continues to drag their feet, offer no substantial changes, or be willing to compromise to get a deal done and have our workers return to their jobs,” the release stated. “Mat-Su families deserve better. Our workers deserve better. Our standards are higher.”

Meanwhile, district parents like Keith Sebelius are feeling the financial effects of having to miss work to transport his first and third graders to and from Butte Elementary School. According to Sebelius, his wife has lost 5-6 hours of pay each week since the strike began.

“It might not be a lot of money to some people, but it sure hits my pocketbook pretty hard,” Sebelius said.

He also plans on attending the next school board meeting on Feb. 15 to voice his concern with the number of remote learning days the school district has used this school year, saying that he has to use paid time off and take a full day off of work to accommodate his children’s schooling.

Kari Gustafson is another district parent affected by the worker strike. Gustafson has six children, five of which ride the bus to and from school, and called it a frustrating situation, but one her family has been able to work through. She had to take a step back from the politics of the situation to just create a new normal for her family.

“It’s easier for me to just follow this routine until something changes and just keep it small in my head,” Gustafson said. “Because as soon as it starts to become large, that’s when I have my own personal problems with it.”

Gustafson acknowledged that there are “two sides to every story” and agreed that Durham’s contract should be pulled if it is not meeting the expectations of its contract with the district.

While Sebelius does not necessarily side with the bus workers’ decision to walk, he does feel the school district needs to hold Durham accountable for not meeting contractual requirements.

“There’s got to be a way they can hold Durham’s feet to the fire,” Sebelius said. “There’s just got to be a way, this can’t go on.”

But for now, it does until both parties can reach an agreement and enter into a new labor contract.

