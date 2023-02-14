‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing Campus.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in Kenai asserted on Sunday he killed a woman in a hotel room.
Man claims he killed woman in Kenai hotel room
Police Lights
Wasilla child hit, killed by car in driveway
The city says three of it's eight snow disposal sites are full and the others will be soon
Anchorage could run out of room to store snow
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on Capitol Hill in this file photo from...
US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime
Remote learning day for ASD students.
Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled

Latest News

Anchorage Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run incident in Eagle River
APD investigates possible hit-and-run death in Eagle River
APOC Chair nominated as Anchorage Municipal Attorney
APOC chair nominated as Anchorage municipal attorney
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path