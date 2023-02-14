Snowy, cold and windy on Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds are expected as a large winter storm takes aim on the far west end of the Aleutian Islands tomorrow.

Wind gusts up to 80 mph are forecast along with snow of 3 to 7 inches. This is the second low to advance across the state this week.

Back to the first storm, it arrives in Southcentral Alaska tomorrow with gusty winds and snow to challenge drivers.

Anchorage will see snow start by midday Tuesday. Prior to that, a cold night is anticipated in Anchorage and surrounding areas as lows drop to zero to five below. The city is up to nearly 87 inches of snow for the winter so far, with over two feet of snow falling this month, and it’s not over yet.

Other areas of the state to see storm impacts: the Pribilof Islands of Saint Paul and Saint George are under a Blizzard warning for gusts to 60 mph and snow of 3 to 5 inches.

Wind chills over northern Alaska will range from 50 to 60 below, with advisories in effect.

Southeast Alaska will see winter weather advisories as the storm front hits the area Tuesday. Snowfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches are forecast from Yakutat to Haines, Skagway and Juneau.

The hot spot for Alaska was Klawock at 39 degrees, and the cold spot was Nuiqsut at 42 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.