Anchorage man with family in Turkey worries about earthquake victims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last week’s earthquake near the Turkish and Syrian borders may be thousands of miles away, but one Anchorage man who grew up there is keeping a close eye on the developments.

Engin Kilic had just returned from visiting his parents in Turkey when the earthquake struck. His sister who was also visiting, former professor of sociology at University of Alaska Anchorage Zeynep Kilic, is still there.

“It’s a really huge disaster,” Kilic said. “The size of it is probably the biggest earthquake ever happened in that region in the last hundred years.”

Thankfully, most of Kilic’s family lives far from the earthquake zone but he said a distant cousin and her husband were killed when their apartment building collapsed.

“She was young, she was just newly married and unfortunately they couldn’t find her for three days, and then after that they found the bodies,” Kilic said.

Kilic said other family members are delivering aid — a cousin who owns a trucking firm has turned a semi into a mobile kitchen.

“That was the most immediate need in that region, because a lot of those people who are coming to help also needed to be fed and also survivors too.”

Kilic said another cousin, working with a civil organization in Turkey, was on scene within 48 hours. That cousin has been sending him photos and videos of the destruction, but also of people trying to help. Kilic said many of the images are hard to watch.

“Some of them are beautiful, people are being saved, little kids are being pulled out of the rubble. But then again you have stories of kids that are saved but they don’t have any parents now. You know, that’s another social trouble that we are going to face within the next couple of years.”

Kilic said Turkey has the will to rebuild but will need help far into the future. He and his sister recently purchased the Anchorage restaurant Turkish Delight and are planning to host fundraisers. Wiki-Licious Donut shop in Anchorage is also donating a portion of its profits this week to earthquake relief.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.