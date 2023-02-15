FDA considers making Narcan available without prescription

Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan....
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:22 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The opioid overdose antidote Narcan could soon be sold over the counter as a nasal spray.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration is meeting with advisers to discuss making the nasal-spray version of Narcan available without a prescription.

Research shows that a wider availability of Narcan could save lives as opioid deaths across the country reached record numbers last year.

The drug company seeking the FDA’s approval says its over-the-counter nasal spray version of Narcan is designed to be used by people without medical training.

It also says the spray is easier to administer than an injection.

Approval could come as early as this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain Anchorage man after alleged assaults in 5th Avenue Mall
Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Shell Lake Lodge Fire
Skwentna’s Shell Lake Lodge heavily damaged by fire
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized two...
1 hospitalized in Northeast Anchorage house fire
A new administrative order by Gov. Dunleavy could widen the applicant field instead of holding...
4-year degree no longer required for some state jobs

Latest News

The Kenai Peninsula Borough will hold a special election Tuesday to elect a new mayor
Micciche leads early returns in Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor’s race
The Tops grocery store is shown after a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives in May 2022.
Victims’ relatives speak at Buffalo supermarket gunman’s sentencing
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
FILE - Basketball legend Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of an NBA...
Michael Jordan donates $10M to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday