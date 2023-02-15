Micciche leads early returns in Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor’s race

Micciche leads early returns in Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor’s race
By Shannon Cole
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:14 PM AKST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - Early returns from the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s special mayoral election show Peter Micciche ahead of the the other four candidates on the ballot.

According to unofficial results posted on the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s elections page, Micciche’s 1,932 votes lead fellow candidates Zachary Hamilton (180 votes), Linda Hutchings Farnsworth (751 votes), and David Carey (405 votes). An additional 549 write-in votes had yet to be resolved as of 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The elected candidate will hold the title of Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor until the end of former mayor Charlie Pierce’s term that concludes in October. All of the candidates who ran in this election said before Tuesday that they would be interested in running for mayor beyond that.

Should no clear winner emerge from Tuesday’s election, a runoff election will be held in March.

This is a developing story. This article may be updated to include new information.

