Winter storms continue to impact Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re catching a break across Southcentral in the snow department, as both today and Thursday should remain largely dry. While some passing snow showers can’t be ruled out, they’ll largely occur across parts of the Kenai and Prince William Sound with up to 2 inches into Thursday. Elsewhere, should remaining dry with just some passing flurries.

It’s a different story for Southeast, where moderate to heavy snow continues to fall this morning. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in place for Southeast, where an additional 4 to 5 inches of snow can be expected. This will bring the storm total for many areas in the realm of 5 to 11 inches. As the heaviest snow comes to an end into the afternoon hours, the alerts will expire. We’ll still hold onto some snow showers into the night and through Thursday, although the activity will be more scattered and periodic in nature.

The big story the rest of the week, is the ongoing train of storms that continues to affect Alaska. An area of low pressure moving into the Bering will set the stage for bringing more snow from Southwest to Southeast through the rest of the week. For today, we’ll see windy conditions through the Aleutians and Pribilof Islands, where a few inches of snow and reduced visibility could be an issue. With warmer air being drawn into the low, areas of the Aleutians will see a transition to a wintry mix as temperatures warm.

Snow will build into Southwest Alaska tonight into Thursday. While snowfall totals will be on the lighter side, one can expect to see warmer temperatures arrive. Temperatures from Southwest to Southcentral will moderate near or above seasonal conditions the rest of the week, as the approaching low pumps in warmer conditions. We’ll see highs for Southcentral climbing into the mid 20s for Thursday, with highs near freezing for Friday and Saturday.

Right now it’s looking like the best chance for snow accumulating for Southcentral will be overnight Thursday into Friday. It’s a safe bet that we’ll see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall through the day Friday, with some localized heavier amounts. This will most likely change, but for now expect to see a few inches of snow into Friday evening. While the snow will pose problems on roadways, it will be short-lived with drier conditions returning into next week.

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll see drier conditions for the region with afternoon highs falling back into the lower 20s.

The rest of the state from the Slope to Western Alaska will continue to battle bitter cold wind chills, where wind chill readings could drop as low as -50 across parts of the Slope.

Stay safe and warm!

