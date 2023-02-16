2023 Iron Dog Expedition Class sees 51 riders take off from Big Lake

The Iron Dog non-professional expedition class left from Big Lake en route to Nome on Wednesday.
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the Iron Dog — tabbed “The World’s longest, toughest snowmobile race” — is highlighted by the Pro Class, the Expedition Class gives an opportunity for less competitive racers to still experience why the historic race has earned that title.

On Wednesday, 15 teams and 51 riders took off from Big Lake in hopes of making it to Nome with their sleds — and themselves — in one piece.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters examined the roof of the Palmer Library, which collapsed...
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized one...
Good Samaritan pulls woman from East Anchorage house fire
Denali Brehmer plead guilty to first-degree murder in an Anchorage courtroom Wednesday, as part...
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Revive Alaska
Revive Alaska claims to be backed by sponsors who disavow it

Latest News

2023 Iron Dog Preview
2023 Iron Dog Preview
The Last Frontier Pond Hockey Classic is back after two years off.
Last Frontier Pond Hockey Classic returns after 2-year hiatus
Shell Lake Lodge Fire
Skwentna’s Shell Lake Lodge heavily damaged by fire
The Chugiak Mustangs celebrate after the big win.
Chugiak Mustangs complete undefeated season and win the State Hockey Championship