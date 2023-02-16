Alaska State Fair releases first batch of concert dates

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM AKST
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Six musical acts have been announced for the 2023 Alaska State Fair concert series.

This year’s fair, which runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 4 at the Alaska State Fairgrounds in Palmer, will bring nationally known bands and singers to the Borealis Theatre on the fairgrounds, ranging from punk to metal to country.

While more concert dates are expected to be released at a later date, a state fair press release announced the following groups and dates:

  • Saturday, Aug. 19 — Turnpike Troubadours: Considered a “gritty country-rock band,” the band has released four studio albums since 2005.
  • Monday, Aug. 21 — For KING & COUNTRY: Proclaimed a “Christian pop duo,” the band has been awarded four Grammy awards.
  • Thursday, Aug. 24 — Blues Traveler: The rock band has been playing for more than 36 years and has recorded 14 studio albums.
  • Friday, Aug. 25 — Flogging Molly: The punk band with Celtic themes has been a staple on the punk scene for over 20 years.
  • Friday, Sept. 1 — Megadeth: One of the world’s top thrash metal groups, Megadeth has sold over 38 million albums worldwide.
  • Monday, Sept. 4 — Noah Cyrus: The Nashville-born pop singer incorporates sounds of folk and indie music after first emerging in 2016.

Concert tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. on the fair’s website.

