Anchorage Assembly subpoenas Mayor for investigation into former health director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly issued a subpoena for Mayor Dave Bronson on Tuesday, along with a letter detailing their reasoning for requesting documents concerning the employment of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace.

The subpoena says that Bronson must produce documents by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 in order to comply. Failure to comply with the subpoena’s request for documents could result in charges of contempt filed against Bronson, as well as other potential legal action.

Members of the assembly would like to view particular documents regarding Gerace’s appointment, service, and resignation. Last month, the assembly formally requested documents to be provided by the then-Director of Human Resources Niki Tshibaka. Wednesday’s subpoena to Bronson is the third that the Anchorage Assembly has issued to the administration related to the investigation of Gerace, who is now accused of civil fraud.

Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said she feels that the administration’s belief that the investigation documents contain personal or confidential information is not accurate or reasonable. LaFrance says the assembly simply wants to know the procedures behind the investigation of Gerace’s alleged fraudulent credentials.

“We heard some of the conclusions, but we haven’t seen anything regarding the method and the approach and were people interviewed, were files reviewed,” LaFrance said. “We don’t need to hear the content, but we need to know that due diligence was done.”

LaFrance said the assembly has authorized litigation and it is something that they will do if they have to. She says she is still hopeful that the Bronson administration will willingly share the information with both the assembly and the public.

“There are issues concerning finances and general staffing issues, and questions about department functions and we need to have some leadership,” LaFrance said. “The municipality is going through a hard time right now and we should hear from the mayor.”

In response to multiple requests for comment, Bronson Spokesperson Hans Rodvik issued a brief statement late Wednesday afternoon.

“As previously stated by the Administration and the Municipality’s Department of Law, current and former employees have a constitutionally guaranteed right of privacy that encompasses personnel records maintained by the Municipality,” Rodvik wrote. “The law requires that the Municipality not make such records public without the consent of the affected employee or a court order directing their release. It does not matter who the affected employee (or former employee) may be, and the content of any particular personnel record is similarly irrelevant. The Municipality takes its obligation to protect the privacy of its employees seriously. Accordingly, the Administration will not make public the documents requested by the Assembly. A formal response to the Assembly concerning their subpoena is forthcoming.”

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with Rodvik’s response to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.