Blowing snow to impact parts of Seward Highway drive overnight

3 to 10 inches of snow could fall overnight into Friday along Western Prince William Sound
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:15 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Overcast skies have made a return to Southcentral Alaska with some isolated snow showers possible through the day. Much like yesterday, the area will remain largely dry on Thursday, with the only difference between the days being the thickening cloud coverage. Temperatures will slowly warm into Thursday evening, with highs in the 20s expected for inland regions of Southcentral and highs near freezing along the coast.

Southeast Alaska will see some lingering areas of rain and snow through the day, with any measurable snow staying below 3 inches. Most of the activity will be scattered to periodic in nature, with widespread rain and snow expected to arrive into Friday.

The current system set to impact both Southcentral and Southeast is still affecting the Aleutians. An area of low pressure will lift north out of the Pacific Ocean through the day, with winds and a wintry mix expected for the islands. Later this evening, we’ll see the snow and winds build into Southwest Alaska. Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the Yukon Delta for 45 mph winds, with much of the rest of Southwest seeing winter weather advisories. It’s likely that we’ll see 2 to 8 inches of snow for Southwest Alaska, with the system weakening as it continues to move eastward.

It’ll be late Thursday evening before we really start seeing snow build into the Kenai Peninsula. As the snow moves in, expect winds to increase for coastal regions. Some of the highest winds will be along the Seward Highway, Whittier and Portage Valley. Three to 10 inches of snow can be expected, with winds up to 40 mph bringing blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. The rest of Southcentral will see roughly 1 to 4 inches of snow, with some localized heavier amounts. However, this is a quick-moving system, with much of the snow expected to taper off by afternoon before shifting eastward.

We’ll catch a brief break in the activity before another quick shot of snow looks to arrive Saturday.

Looking ahead into next week, both Southcentral and Southeast look to see some much-needed dry time, with sunshine making a return.

Have a wonderful Thurday!

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters examined the roof of the Palmer Library, which collapsed...
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized one...
Good Samaritan pulls woman from East Anchorage house fire
Denali Brehmer plead guilty to first-degree murder in an Anchorage courtroom Wednesday, as part...
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Revive Alaska
Revive Alaska claims to be backed by sponsors who disavow it

Latest News

Blowing snow will impact parts of the Seward Highway Friday morning
Blowing snow will impact parts of the Seward Highway Friday morning
Storms lining up for southern Alaska
Storms lining up for southern Alaska
Winter storms continue to impact Alaska
Winter storms continue to impact Alaska
Winter storms continue to impact Alaska
Winter storms continue to impact Alaska