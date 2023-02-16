Blowing snow to impact parts of Seward Highway drive overnight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Overcast skies have made a return to Southcentral Alaska with some isolated snow showers possible through the day. Much like yesterday, the area will remain largely dry on Thursday, with the only difference between the days being the thickening cloud coverage. Temperatures will slowly warm into Thursday evening, with highs in the 20s expected for inland regions of Southcentral and highs near freezing along the coast.

Southeast Alaska will see some lingering areas of rain and snow through the day, with any measurable snow staying below 3 inches. Most of the activity will be scattered to periodic in nature, with widespread rain and snow expected to arrive into Friday.

The current system set to impact both Southcentral and Southeast is still affecting the Aleutians. An area of low pressure will lift north out of the Pacific Ocean through the day, with winds and a wintry mix expected for the islands. Later this evening, we’ll see the snow and winds build into Southwest Alaska. Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the Yukon Delta for 45 mph winds, with much of the rest of Southwest seeing winter weather advisories. It’s likely that we’ll see 2 to 8 inches of snow for Southwest Alaska, with the system weakening as it continues to move eastward.

It’ll be late Thursday evening before we really start seeing snow build into the Kenai Peninsula. As the snow moves in, expect winds to increase for coastal regions. Some of the highest winds will be along the Seward Highway, Whittier and Portage Valley. Three to 10 inches of snow can be expected, with winds up to 40 mph bringing blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. The rest of Southcentral will see roughly 1 to 4 inches of snow, with some localized heavier amounts. However, this is a quick-moving system, with much of the snow expected to taper off by afternoon before shifting eastward.

We’ll catch a brief break in the activity before another quick shot of snow looks to arrive Saturday.

Looking ahead into next week, both Southcentral and Southeast look to see some much-needed dry time, with sunshine making a return.

Have a wonderful Thurday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.