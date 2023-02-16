Director appointed to lead Division of Elections

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A new director has been appointed to lead the Division of Elections, with Carol Beecher taking on the role vacated by former director Gail Fenumiai, who retired in December.

A press release sent from the office of Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom informs that Beecher began working in the position on Feb. 15, the day of the announcement of her appointment.

“After considering several candidates from across the state, I am pleased Carol has agreed to accept the position of Director for the Division of Elections,” Lt. Governor Dahlstrom said in the press release.

Beecher has held roles in public service since 2005, when she began working for then-Lt. Gov. Loren Leman before interning with John Coghill’s office, working as a special assistant with the Department of Administration, and also as a scheduler for Gov. Sarah Palin. In 2011, Beecher became Deputy Director of Child Support before transitioning to that division’s director in 2014.

“Her professionalism and extensive experience will ensure that Alaska is ready for the 2024 election cycle and beyond. I have every confidence that she is the right person for the job, and she will exceed all expectations,” Dahlstrom said in the release.

Beecher, who grew up at a logging camp on Southeast Alaska’s Zarembo Island, is a graduate of Wrangell High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage, where she obtained a master’s degree in public administration and policy analysis. She is also the parent of four grown children and grandmother to five.

Beecher said she is eager to take on the new role, saying it is an honor to be appointed.

“Being selected to work in the Division of Elections is an honor and I am proud to serve in this new role. The Division is dedicated to ensuring secure, accurate and fair elections for all Alaskans and I am confident that this will continue under the Lt. Governor’s leadership,” Beecher said in the release.

Beecher said that she will be meeting with Department of Elections staff around the state over the next few months.

