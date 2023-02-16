IRS exempts tax on energy relief portion of 2022 PFD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Part of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend check will not need to be included in Alaska residents’ taxes, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS issued a statement Friday clarifying details on special payments made by 21 states last year, including Alaska’s annual PFD checks.

The agency said Alaska’s Energy Relief Payment, worth $662, will be tax-exempt and does not need to be included on tax forms. The 2022 PFD paid out a total of $3,284 to all eligible Alaskan residents in late September, with $2,622 of that being part of the actual Permanent Fund formula.

“During a review, the IRS determined it will not challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster relief,” the agency noted in an online release.

The Energy Relief Payment was included with the PFD check last year as part of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s push to help alleviate the burden of high energy costs and inflation for Alaskans.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.