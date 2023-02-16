Palmer Library suffers roof collapse

Part of the roof of the Palmer Library has collapsed.
By Shannon Cole and Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Part of the roof of the Palmer Library has collapsed.

The collapse is believed to have occurred near the library’s closing time. Palmer Deputy Mayor Pamela Melin said in a Facebook post that no one had been injured in the roof collapse.

“Everyone is now safe and accounted for,” Melin wrote. “Significant structural and water damage.”

Palmer Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Cameron said that the Palmer Library building was built in 1985.

“A family of four was inside the library and three staff members,” Cameron said.

Cameron told an Alaska’s News Source reporter in Palmer that everyone inside the library self-evacuated. Cameron said that the library’s occupants were examined by Matanuska-Susitna Borough EMS and did not suffer any injuries.

Palmer City Manager John Moosey said that the partial roof collapse occurred shortly after 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Moosey said that Palmer Public Works, Palmer Fire and Rescue and Mat-Su Borough emergency crews responded.

“There was a few inches of water on the floor. We had a water line break,” Moosey said. “We don’t know how much damage but the water is through the whole library and that was the kid’s section. So once we can secure that and get in there and do an assessment, we will. It’s kind of early, but it’s significant.”

Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters assess the collapse of the Palmer Library roof Wednesday...
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters assess the collapse of the Palmer Library roof Wednesday night.(Stefan Hinman)

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

This story has been updated with additional information from Palmer Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Cameron and Palmer City Manager John Moosey.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Police detain Anchorage man after alleged assaults in 5th Avenue Mall
Shell Lake Lodge Fire
Skwentna’s Shell Lake Lodge heavily damaged by fire
A new administrative order by Gov. Dunleavy could widen the applicant field instead of holding...
4-year degree no longer required for some state jobs
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized two...
1 hospitalized in Northeast Anchorage house fire

Latest News

Denali Brehmer plead guilty to first-degree murder in an Anchorage courtroom Wednesday, as part...
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Part of the roof of the Palmer Library has collapsed.
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced $117 million in undesignated general fund budget amendments to his...
Gov. Dunleavy announces proposed amendments to state budget