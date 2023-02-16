Palmer Library suffers roof collapse

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Part of the roof of the Palmer Library has collapsed.

The collapse is believed to have occurred near the library’s closing time. Palmer Deputy Mayor Pamela Melin said in a Facebook post that no one had been injured in the roof collapse.

“Everyone is now safe and accounted for,” Melin wrote. “Significant structural and water damage.”

Palmer Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Cameron said that the Palmer Library building was built in 1985.

“A family of four was inside the library and three staff members,” Cameron said.

Cameron told an Alaska’s News Source reporter in Palmer that everyone inside the library self-evacuated. Cameron said that the library’s occupants were examined by Matanuska-Susitna Borough EMS and did not suffer any injuries.

Palmer City Manager John Moosey said that the partial roof collapse occurred shortly after 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Moosey said that Palmer Public Works, Palmer Fire and Rescue and Mat-Su Borough emergency crews responded.

“There was a few inches of water on the floor. We had a water line break,” Moosey said. “We don’t know how much damage but the water is through the whole library and that was the kid’s section. So once we can secure that and get in there and do an assessment, we will. It’s kind of early, but it’s significant.”

Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters assess the collapse of the Palmer Library roof Wednesday night. (Stefan Hinman)

Emergency crews are still on the scene.

This story has been updated with additional information from Palmer Fire and Rescue Chief Chad Cameron and Palmer City Manager John Moosey.

