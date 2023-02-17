4 found shot in Arkansas, person of interest detained

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – Police in Arkansas say four people were hurt in a shooting and a person of interest has been detained.

According to officers, around 8 p.m. three people were found shot at the Gladiolus apartment complex near Gladiola Express on Harrisburg Road. KAIT reports they were taken to the hospital but there’s currently no word on their conditions.

At 9:15 p.m., Jonesboro police reported a fourth victim, and the Craighead County coroner has been called to the scene.

A person of interest has been detained, according to officers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters examined the roof of the Palmer Library, which collapsed...
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Denali Brehmer plead guilty to first-degree murder in an Anchorage courtroom Wednesday, as part...
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized one...
Good Samaritan pulls woman from East Anchorage house fire
Revive Alaska
Revive Alaska claims to be backed by sponsors who disavow it

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan university shooter had note with possible motive
An MSU professor recalls the moment a gunman stormed into his classroom and shot his students....
MSU professor gives details on surviving mass shooting
Mayor declines to produce documents for Anchorage Assembly subpoena
Mayor declines to produce documents for Anchorage Assembly subpoena