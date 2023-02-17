Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old child in Anchorage

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:35 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 8-month-old boy in Anchorage, according to the Alaska Amber Alert System.

Anchorage police are looking for Amira Chaney, who is described as an Alaska Native child with brown hair and brown eyes.

The alleged abductor was identified as 23-year-old Eric Chaney, who is Black, 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark ski mask, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt — white or tan and blue — with the Chicago Cubs logo on the sleeves, and dark pants.

Amira was last seen in the area of East 12th Avenue and Norman Street in Anchorage.

Anyone with information on Amira’s location is asked to call 911. The public is asked not to approach the suspect.

Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney(Alaska Amber Alert System)
