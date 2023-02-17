Bronson administration says Centennial Campground no longer an option for people experiencing homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration says it will not pursue a plan to allow people experiencing homelessness to camp at Centennial Campground as it did last summer.

That’s a change from Wednesday when sanctioned camping at Centennial and other sites around the city was presented as an option to the Anchorage Assembly as part of the administration’s homeless plans going forward.

The proposal prompted concern from both assembly members and state legislators. Senator Bill Wielechowski sent a letter to Mayor Bronson that included the signatures of every East Anchorage legislator in both the House and Senate, urging him to reconsider.

“It was a disaster beyond what we even expected,” Wielechowski said in an interview, referring to the experience at Centennial last summer. “Overdose deaths, fights and yeah, the fact that they’re considering it now and considering it for Centennial and maybe even Russian Jack Springs Park, talking about Davis Park, yeah this is a terrible idea.”

Anchorage Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson said that based on the criticism, the administration will now pull camping from the plan.

“The feedback that we got at the Housing and Homeless Committee meeting was that we’re not ready to have that conversation,” Johnson said. “Therefore, I don’t think moving forward an outdoor sanctioned camp or a safe sleeping site will be in the plan moving forward.”

Johnson said the Sullivan Arena has no funding to keep it open as an emergency shelter beyond the end of April, although the city’s homeless plan includes several options where the Sullivan remains open through the summer. Assembly members don’t support that, according to Housing and Homelessness Committee Chair Felix Rivera, who said the focus must be on more permanent solutions for the city’s homeless population as opposed to always focusing on emergency operations.

“We need to get away from that mindset and move towards the permanent solution,” Rivera said. " If we don’t do that I feel like we are going to be having this conversation year after year after year.”

