Mayor declines to produce documents for Anchorage Assembly subpoena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The deadline for Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson to reply to the subpoena issued to him by the Anchorage Assembly was 5 p.m. Thursday.

Bronson declined to produce documents regarding the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace prior to the 5 p.m. deadline.

“This marks the end of the administrative process and now the courts will decide if the information is privileged or confidential,” Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance said Thursday.

The subpoena issued by the assembly Tuesday was the third subpoena the assembly has issued in the investigation of Gerace, who is now accused of civil fraud. The subpoena was issued directly to Mayor Dave Bronson, since the Human Resources Director Niki Tshibaka resigned.

On Thursday, the Bronson administration responded to the subpoena, just minutes before the deadline.

“The Municipality will not waive the constitutional rights of its employees, and consequently will not make the personnel records of any employee or former employee publicly available in the absence of authorization from the affected employee or an order from a court of competent jurisdiction,” Bronson wrote. “Mr. Gerace has not authorized their release to the public and there is no court order to release them. Accordingly, I am compelled by law to decline to produce the documents that you subpoenaed for public disclosure.”

Assembly members say they have been consulting with their own counsel to confirm the next steps in the case that Bronson did not respond or was unwilling to comply.

Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said ahead of the deadline that the courts could soon be involved.

“If in fact the time passes, and he doesn’t complete at least that step, then we will be going to the courts soon. We don’t have timelines set up yet, but we have the authorization, and the team is just looking closely and waiting, and again, allowing every administrative opportunity for the executive to do his job, and provide the records as commanded by the chair,” Constant said.

LaFrance has emphasized that the assembly has already authorized litigation and this is something that will be taken to court if the assembly believes it necessary.

