Palmer Public Library director ‘heartbroken’ over partial roof collapse

Residents are encouraged to attend a Sunday fundraising event at the Palmer Train Depot
By Carly Schreck
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - There are still a lot of unanswered questions swirling after the roof of the Palmer Public Library partially collapsed Wednesday evening. Today, the library’s director, Beth Skow, saw the extent of the exterior damage for the first time during daylight hours.

She recalled not believing the phone call she received just after the incident occurred.

“Staff person called me and told me that the roof had caved in, and people were still in the building,” Skow said. “I didn’t believe it, believe it or not. I was like, ‘What?’”

There were no reports of injuries from the seven people reported to be in the library at the time of the collapse. Palmer City Manager John Moosey said that the partial roof collapse occurred shortly after 5:35 p.m. and that Palmer Public Works, Palmer Fire and Rescue and Mat-Su Borough emergency crews responded.

“It was just scary,” Skow stated. “I still didn’t get it until this morning when I could actually see it.”

The roof of the Palmer Public Library partially collapsed on Wednesday, Feb. 15. None of the...
The roof of the Palmer Public Library partially collapsed on Wednesday, Feb. 15. None of the seven people inside the building when the collapse occurred were injured.(AKNS)

According to Skow, who has been inside the building since the collapse, the surrounding walls are buckled and the ceiling is resting atop bookshelves. She said pipes also burst, leaving standing water inside. It’s unclear how much of the library’s 69,000-item collection is lost or just how long the building will remain closed.

“There’s a whole lot of questions on where do we go from here,” Mayor of Palmer, Steve Carrington, said. “It’s going to be months, or even longer.”

The city said it is working to bring structural engineers out to the building to determine how stable the structure currently is, but for now, the library is closed until further notice.

Skow is encouraging everyone in the community to attend a fundraising event Sunday, Feb. 19 that was scheduled prior to the event. Friends of the Palmer Public Library, Inc. was set to host a Love is in the Air event featuring the Matanuska-Susitna Orchestra to raise money for various programs the library offers, but Skow said donations will now go toward general fundraising for the library.

“Now we’re hoping to fund a much bigger project,” Skow said, smiling while gesturing to the library. “So we’re asking people to come out and donate and help us move forward on a new walk.”

The Love is in the Air fundraising event will be held at the Palmer Train Depot on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

