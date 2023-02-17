Successive storms up snow totals

Active storm track holds through the weekend
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:12 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Successive storms will be moving from Alaska’s Aleutian Chain to Southwest and Southcentral Alaska and eventually to Southeast Alaska through the weekend.

Anchorage is on track to accumulate 2 to 3 inches. The Seward Highway near Portage, to Whittier and Turnagain Pass could see up to 10 inches of new snow. The snow starts early Friday and will move on by the afternoon. Another round of snow is expected Saturday.

The hot spot was Unalaska at 48 degrees and the cold spot for the state Thursday was Nuiqsut with 36 below zero.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theresa Lee and her two children found themselves trapped inside the Famous Footwear store,...
Pregnant mother trapped inside store with 2 children, armed suspect at 5th Ave. Mall
Palmer Fire and Rescue firefighters examined the roof of the Palmer Library, which collapsed...
Palmer Library suffers roof collapse
Denali Brehmer plead guilty to first-degree murder in an Anchorage courtroom Wednesday, as part...
Defendant accepts plea deal in 2019 murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Anchorage Fire Department responded to a fire on Mink Avenue Tuesday that hospitalized one...
Good Samaritan pulls woman from East Anchorage house fire
Revive Alaska
Revive Alaska claims to be backed by sponsors who disavow it

Latest News

MF-Warnings for Storm 2-16-23
Successive storms up snow totals
The McGrath checkpoint during the 2022 Iron Dog race
‘Decent’ snow conditions on Iditarod Trail await Iron Dog competitors
Blowing snow will impact parts of the Seward Highway Friday morning
Blowing snow to impact parts of Seward Highway drive overnight
Blowing snow will impact parts of the Seward Highway Friday morning
Blowing snow will impact parts of the Seward Highway Friday morning