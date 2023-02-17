Successive storms up snow totals

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Successive storms will be moving from Alaska’s Aleutian Chain to Southwest and Southcentral Alaska and eventually to Southeast Alaska through the weekend.

Anchorage is on track to accumulate 2 to 3 inches. The Seward Highway near Portage, to Whittier and Turnagain Pass could see up to 10 inches of new snow. The snow starts early Friday and will move on by the afternoon. Another round of snow is expected Saturday.

The hot spot was Unalaska at 48 degrees and the cold spot for the state Thursday was Nuiqsut with 36 below zero.

