Two more rounds of snow before sunshine returns to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread snow has made a return to Southcentral, as the active weather pattern keeps storms impacting the southern coastline. With temperatures holding in the teens and 20s this morning, many areas are seeing a light fluffy snow. This snow is easily lofted and kicked around, which could lead to a reduction in visibility. Remember on the roads to always give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going and use your headlights. The headlights allow you to not only illuminate the roadways, but help other commuters see you easily as well.

The snow will stay with us through mid-morning, with the activity lightening up into the early afternoon. We’ll see 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region, with some localized heavier amounts. The heaviest snow will fall through Western Prince William Sound, where Whittier could see up to 4-plus inches of snow. If you’re driving south along the Seward Highway, be prepared for areas of blowing snow. Winds could gusts as high as 35 mph, leading to a significant reduction in visibility through the day.

As the snow tapers off, we’ll see the bulk of the precipitation shift to the east. As it moves into Southeast, we’ll see rain and snow for the Panhandle. It’s likely that we’ll see parts of the Northern Inner Channels with up to 4 inches of snow, with slightly lower amounts the further south you live. Much like Southcentral, the Panhandle will see the activity lighten up into the night, with more rounds of rain and snow looking possible for the first part of the weekend.

On the heels of this storm, another area of low pressure will move into Southcentral. This low will once again be a quick mover for your Saturday. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow looks likely with this system before drier and colder conditions return to the region. While some flurries can’t be ruled out into Sunday, many areas will already be drying out.

Hopefully you’re ready for a few days of quiet and sunny weather, as the first half of next week will feature a break in the weather pattern. We’ll see highs drop into the lower 20s with peeks of sunshine, and overnight lows drop into the single digits

Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

