Administration proposal includes keeping Sullivan Arena open as emergency shelter during summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the past three years, the Sullivan Arena has functioned mostly as an emergency homeless shelter, but on Wednesday Mayor Dave Bronson said he’s more than ready to see that change.

“I really want to shut down the Sullivan and get it back to hockey, I just do,” Bronson said. “It’s good for the community, it’s good for that neighborhood. That is an 8,000-person venue that is actually — I think people need to understand — is actually in very good shape, and we need to get it back to what it is designed for.”

That same day, Anchorage’s Homeless Coordinator Alexis Johnson presented a plan to the Anchorage Assembly that included keeping the Sullivan Arena open through the summer. Johnson said there aren’t a lot of choices available when it comes to sheltering people, especially since the assembly rejected another administration proposal to allow homeless people to camp for a second year in Centennial Campground as well as other sites around the city.

“I think the conversation needs to be had,” Johnson said. “If not the Sullivan Arena, where? And right now it seems the only viable option, based on funding and all that, is the Sullivan Arena.”

The Sullivan Arena is funded as an emergency shelter through the end of April. The administration estimates an additional five months of operation would cost between $1.7 million to $3 million depending on how many people are allowed to stay there.

The assembly would have to approve funding to continue operations at the Sullivan, but no funding source has been identified. Assemblymember Felix Rivera said that even if there was a funding source, he doesn’t think investing in the Sullivan Arena to continue as an emergency shelter is a good idea.

“We do need more shelter, so I’m not saying we don’t,” said Rivera. “But we can’t have emergency shelter, let’s turn on the shelter for six months, turn it off for six months, we can’t have that anymore. We need permanent increase in shelter, so let’s look at investing our dollars in that.”

However, the question remains where that shelter will be found with a deadline looming in less than three months. Johnson said that if assembly members don’t support keeping the Sullivan open beyond the end of April, she’ll go back to the drawing board and keep working with the assembly and local nonprofits to come up with a solution.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.