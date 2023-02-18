Commercial building suffers roof collapse in Taku/Campbell neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Units from the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a report of a roof collapse at a commercial building near 1100 East 76th Avenue early Friday evening, according to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

An Anchorage Police Officer at the scene said the Turnagain CrossFit gym is one of the businesses affected by the collapse.

Boyd said that one person has already been extricated from the building and another person has been located within the structure but had not yet been rescued.

The Old Seward Highway is closed at 76th Avenue.

“At this time, they’re still assessing the building,” Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said. “We do have one victim entrapped that they’re working to free and unknown further on injuries or additional entrapment.”

The Anchorage Fire Department’s heavy rescue unit was among those who responded. Initial reports of a roof collapse came into AFD dispatch around 5:26 p.m., with units arriving on scene within minutes.

Heavy equipment will be used to stabilize the building to prevent and search for victims, according to AFD.

AFD has requested that people stay clear of the area near Old Seward Highway and East 76th Avenue so first responders can assist victims.

