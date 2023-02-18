Iron Dog 2023 Pro Class racers cut through tough conditions on day one

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iron Dog is billed as “the world’s longest toughest snowmobile race” and the weather conditions lived up to the billing at the start of the 2023 race.

Team 49′s Todd Palin and Klinton Van Wingerden were the first out of the chute on a cloudy, cold and foggy day on Big Lake. Twenty-five pro class teams in total hit the trail all in hopes of making it to Nome and back — which is over 2,500 miles.

The race has a number of people running for different causes like suicide prevention or breast cancer awareness, but the trail shows no mercy and the conditions to McGrath are said to be very tough.

To follow the race checkpoint by checkpoint you can do so by clicking this link.

