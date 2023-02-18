One more round of snow on Saturday followed by a much needed break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The latest in a series of quick moving storms this week brought snow and poor visibilities to the Friday morning commute in Anchorage. As of 4 p.m. Friday, 2.1 inches of snow was measured at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport bringing the monthly total to 27.4 inches. February, 2023 now ranks as the fifth snowiest February since records began in 1953, and there’s more snow in the immediate forecast, along with 10 more days left in the month. The snowiest February on record was in 1996 with 52.1 inches.

Only some pockets of freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and flurries are possible through the overnight hours. Light snow will overspread the area Saturday morning becoming steady for the afternoon and evening, then tapering off early Sunday morning. By storm’s end, another 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible (mainly for the Anchorage hillside) will have fallen. Approximately 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected throughout the Chugach Range across the southeast Kenai Peninsula to the north side of Prince William Sound including Thompson Pass and much of the Copper River Basin, including Glennallen.

Needless to say, continue to drive with extra caution all throughout Southcentral this weekend. The falling snow on Saturday will make for low visibilities. Slick and slippery road conditions are expected to remain across much of the area on Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, high pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere, will begin building into Southcentral during the afternoon, bringing drier, colder air, but also sunshine. A mix of sun and fair weather clouds is expected for Monday and Tuesday with seasonably chilly highs in the lower 20s.

We won’t have to worry about the next snow maker until Wednesday night and Thursday. That gives us about three days to enjoy a much needed break, and sunshine! It’ll be good to trade the snow shovel for sunglasses.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.