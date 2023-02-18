Weather Lab: Fire Lake Elementary School students learn about making accurate forecasts

In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Fire Lake Elementary School in Eagle River.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM AKST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
These third graders in Ms. Best's class had their science projects ready to go to show Melissa all that they are learning this year about different types of clouds and the water cycle.

These third graders in Ms. Best’s class had their science projects ready to go to show Melissa all that they are learning this year about different types of clouds and the water cycle.

Now they’re learning how that knowledge along with weather instruments can make weather forecasts more accurate and help keep people safe.

