Weather Lab: Fire Lake Elementary School students learn about making accurate forecasts

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Fire Lake Elementary School in Eagle River.

These third graders in Ms. Best’s class had their science projects ready to go to show Melissa all that they are learning this year about different types of clouds and the water cycle.

Now they’re learning how that knowledge along with weather instruments can make weather forecasts more accurate and help keep people safe.

