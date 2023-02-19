Finally, more sun than snow in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of 4 p.m. Saturday, one-half inch of snow was recorded at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport for the day. That was enough to move February, 2023 into the number four spot in Anchorage’s Top 10 snowiest Februarys with 27.9 inches. Light snow has already begun to taper off to snow showers, which will all come to an end late Saturday night.

As clouds begin to clear, areas of freezing fog will likely develop, especially near Cook Inlet Sunday morning. Enough dry air will arrive by late morning to allow for increasing amounts of sunshine during the afternoon.

Sunshine will be the predominant feature for President’s Day, Monday, also for Tuesday, and possibly through the first half of Wednesday. Despite the sun, temperatures will be colder than previous days, only reaching the lower 20s for afternoon highs. Morning lows will range from around 10 degrees on Anchorage’s west side to around or just below zero along the hillside for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings.

You’ll definitely want to locate your forgotten sunglasses as it will get very bright thanks to the sun reflecting a lot of light off the fresh layers of snow. Enjoy the break because clouds increase Wednesday afternoon as the next storm approaches, bringing snow for Thursday, and possibly Friday as well.

