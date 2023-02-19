High-rise fire kills 1, displaces 400 residents in DC suburb

In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters...
In this photo provided by Montgomery County (Maryland) Fire & Rescue Service, firefighters respond to a fire at a high-rise apartment building, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Silver Springs, Md.(Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — One person died and one is in critical condition after a fire early Saturday at a high-rise apartment building in a suburb of Washington, D.C., the Washington Post and other local media reported.

The fire in downtown Silver Spring sent more than a dozen other people, including three firefighters, to the hospital and displaced more than 400 residents, the Post reported.

Officials told the newspaper that the fire was reported in an apartment on the seventh floor of Arrive, a 15-story building, and estimated the damage at $2 million.

Vic Washington, who lives on the third floor, told the Post that he heard two explosions around 6 a.m.

“It definitely startled me,” he said. “The alarms were going off. It was very traumatic.”

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott E. Goldstein said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Godstein added that officials are aware of reports of loud booms and that they believe they could be related to aerosol cans that were in the apartment. He said the fire was contained to an apartment on the seventh floor.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect in custody
A Taku/Campbell neighborhood business suffered a partial roof collapse Friday evening,...
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Iron Dog 2022 changes
2023 Iron Dog Race GPS Tracker
Alaska State Fair releases first batch of concert dates
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground no longer an option for people experiencing...
Bronson administration says Centennial Campground no longer an option for people experiencing homelessness

Latest News

Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect in custody
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect in custody
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps
Rep. Peltola addresses legislators in Juneau
Rep. Peltola addresses legislators in Juneau