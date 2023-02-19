Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle

Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle.(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.

Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.

KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.

Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taku/Campbell neighborhood business suffered a partial roof collapse Friday evening,...
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect charged with murder
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Iron Dog 2022 changes
2023 Iron Dog Race GPS Tracker
Palmer man gets life sentence for 2016 double murder, lighting home on fire
Palmer man gets life sentence for 2016 double murder, lighting garage on fire

Latest News

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi speaks at the...
US warns China not to send weapons to Russia for Ukraine war
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78