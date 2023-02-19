Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is conducting an investigation into a shooting near the intersection of Piper Street and East 43rd Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, police responded to the shooting around noon Sunday, after a man was shot in the upper body. Police say the man was taken to a hospital and are unaware of his current condition. The police say they have made no arrests and no description of a suspect yet.

As the investigation continues, drivers and pedestrians can expect a large police presence in the area of East 43rd Avenue, Dale Street, Piper Street and East Tudor Road. Police ask all to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call APD Dispatch at 311 or (907) 786-8900.

