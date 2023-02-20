20 pounds of meth found, 3 arrested in Southeast bust

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A regional drug task force in Southeast Alaska arrested several individuals last week after intercepting a large amount of methamphetamine on an Alaska ferry bound for Juneau.

After an investigation into the attempted drug delivery, three people were charged: Michael Davis, 43, of Oregon, Rodney Brown, 60, of Juneau and Nanette Brown, 59, of Juneau.

According to the Juneau Police Department, Wednesday, Southeast Alaska Cities Against Drugs (SEACAD) “learned that a man was traveling to Juneau, from Washington, on the M/V Columbia, who was believed to be carrying a large quantity of methamphetamine.”

Two days later, when the M/V Columbia stopped in Ketchikan, SEACAD obtained a search warrant for the stateroom of Davis. Inside, they found about 20 pounds of methamphetamine in several containers.

Saturday, SEACAD, delivered the packages to their intended destination at the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry terminal in Juneau, where they were allegedly picked up by Rodney Brown.

“Upon obtaining the packages, SEACAD contacted Rodney Brown and detained him on suspicion of drug trafficking,” police wrote in the press release.

Police searched Brown’s home and found 946 grams of methamphetamine, 150 fentanyl pills, nine firearms and about $70,000 cash.

Rodney Brown’s wife, Nanette Brown, was identified as a suspect in the case.

Davis was jailed at the Ketchikan Correctional Center; Rodney Brown and Nanette Brown were jailed at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs at about $1,100,000.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.