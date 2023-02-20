907 Sports: The Iron Dog trail is showing its teeth

907 Sports: The Iron Dog trail is showing its teeth
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iron Dog trail is rougher than normal this year, according to the racers. We recap how some of the racers dealt with issues in McGrath.

Back in Anchorage, the University of Alaska Anchorage women’s and men’s basketball teams played their last home games and said so long to their seniors. We get a recap of all the action with Austin Sjong.

Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
Police investigate shooting near Tudor Road
A Taku/Campbell neighborhood business suffered a partial roof collapse Friday evening,...
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect charged with murder
A regional drug task force in Southeast Alaska arrested several individuals last week after...
20 pounds of meth found, 3 arrested in Southeast bust

Latest News

2023 Iron Dog Pro Class kicks off
Brutal Iron Dog trail forces former champions, veterans and rookies to scratch
907 Sports
907 Sports: The Iron Dog trail is showing its teeth
Iron Dog 2023 knocking out teams left and right
Iron Dog 2023 knocking out teams left and right
Team 3 heads towards the fuel station before leaving McGrath on the 2023 Iron Dog trail.
Iron Dog 2023: Onward to Western Alaskan coast after layover in McGrath