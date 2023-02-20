Decorative helicopter falls into NJ water park pool; 4 hurt

At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell...
At least four people were hurt at a water park in New Jersey when a decorative helicopter fell from the ceiling and landed in the pool.(Ralph Valliere via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A decorative helicopter fell into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park, injuring four people on Sunday afternoon.

One person was taken to a hospital and three others were treated at the scene after the object crashed from the ceiling at the DreamWorks Water Park in East Rutherford, NorthJersey.com reported. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The venue was evacuated and an investigation will take place, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Philip Curry told the news outlet.

DreamWorks Water Park is part of the American Dream shopping and entertainment complex located about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of New York City in the Meadowlands Sports Complex.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Taku/Campbell neighborhood business suffered a partial roof collapse Friday evening,...
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect charged with murder
Iron Dog 2022 changes
2023 Iron Dog Race GPS Tracker
Palmer man gets life sentence for 2016 double murder, lighting home on fire
Palmer man gets life sentence for 2016 double murder, lighting garage on fire

Latest News

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
A regional drug task force in Southeast Alaska arrested several individuals last week after...
20 pounds of meth found, 3 arrested in Southeast bust
Police arrest 3 in Southeast drug bust
Police arrest 3 in Southeast drug bust
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead