‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

NOTE: VIDEO DOES NOT HAVE SOUND. Ralphie is a French bulldog described by a New York shelter as "a terror in a somewhat small package." (Source: Niagara SPCA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (CNN) - He now has three strikes against him – but he’s not out.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as “a terror in a somewhat small package.”

This week, he was returned yet again after another unsuccessful adoption.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Facebook post that Ralphie “proved to be more than she could handle,” and she returned him two weeks later.

The canine menace went viral a few weeks ago through the shelter’s ad for Ralphie, with phrases including “wrath will ensue.”

Ralphie’s first family found a new home for him after unsuccessful training.

His second home didn’t take after that family said Ralphie “annoyed” their older dog.

Following his now third failed adoption, the shelter has enrolled Ralphie in a six-week boarding and training program.

Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit. The shelter said he does have a bite history and will not be placed in a home with children or other pets.

If you’re interested in adopting Ralphie, please send a letter of interest and dog experience “resume” and include why you believe your home is the right fit for Ralphie to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by a man...
Three teenage girls and gunman dead in Texas shooting
The Anchorage Police Department is conducting an investigation into a shooting near the...
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
A Taku/Campbell neighborhood business suffered a partial roof collapse Friday evening,...
1 dead following roof collapse at gym in Taku/Campbell neighborhood
Amira Chaney and Eric Chaney
Child found safe following Amber Alert, police standoff; suspect charged with murder
A regional drug task force in Southeast Alaska arrested several individuals last week after...
20 pounds of meth found, 3 arrested in Southeast bust

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
File photo of an alligator. In New York, a four-footer was pulled from Prospect Park Lake in...
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
Here are tips for removal from Meteorologist Joe Bartosik and roofing company owner Michelle...
Winter snowfall causes concerns for roof integrity
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper