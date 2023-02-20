Stormy pattern shifts west over Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While February has been nothing like December, many across Southcentral Alaska are still dealing with one of the snowiest Februarys in years.

At just under 30 inches of snowfall, this month is currently sitting as the fourth-snowiest on record. The good news across the region is that quieter conditions will settle into Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the middle of the week. In fact, much of Mainland Alaska will continue to hold onto fairly quiet weather through much of this week.

Things are different out west over the Aleutians, Bering Sea and Western and Southwest Alaska. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that has settled in across the state, the active weather pattern has shifted west. This will keep the storm over the open waters of the Bering, bringing winds snow and rain to areas from the Aleutians and up the western coastline. While things are fairly quiet now, an area of low pressure just south of the Aleutians will bring high winds and blowing snow into Tuesday for Western Alaska. A high wind warning for winds up to 75 mph is also possible through the Aleutians.

With quieter weather taking hold from Southcentral to Southeast, we’ll see daily chances for freezing fog. The better opportunity for it to exist will be near bodies of water. As a result of the clearer skies, temperatures will also be on the cooler side for much of Southcentral and Southeast. This trend of cooler weather will help February close out with temperatures hovering roughly a degree above average.

Our next best chance of snow looks to arrive by midweek. Clouds will begin building back into Southcentral through the day Tuesday, with snow looking possible Wednesday and Thursday. This event will be a quick mover, as sunshine and colder conditions look to arrive by the end of the week.

Have a wonderful and safe week!

