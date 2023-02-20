A welcome change in the weather pattern for the start of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The official total at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on Saturday was 0.8 inches, and only a “trace” was recorded on Sunday. This brings the city to 28.2 inches for the month and securing the spot for 4th snowiest February since records began in the early 1950s. A two foot difference separates the 52.1 inches recorded in 1996. With 9 days still left in February, let’s hope the month’s end amount stays distant rather than close.

Sunshine will be the predominant feature for President’s Day, Monday, and for Tuesday. Morning commuters will have to plan for areas of freezing fog both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Plentiful sunshine, mixed with fair weather clouds, is expected as a ridge of high pressure expands from Southwest into Southcentral and up through the interior. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be colder than those experienced this past weekend. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 20s after morning lows range from around 10 degrees on Anchorage’s west side to the single digits above zero for Monday and Tuesday.

You’ll definitely want to locate your forgotten sunglasses as it will get very bright thanks to the sun reflecting a lot of light off the fresh layers of snow. Enjoy the sunshine and the much needed break from the very active, snowy weather pattern this month. Soak it all up.

I won’t even mention increasing clouds on Wednesday as the next big storm system approaches. Nor will I mention how much snow it may bring to Southcentral for Thursday, and possibly Friday as well.

Stay safe and enjoy the week.

