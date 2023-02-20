Winter snowfall causes concerns for roof integrity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the heavy winter snowfall, concerns surrounding structural integrity of roofs have become apparent.

For those concerned with keeping a roof over their head, there are ways to check for signs that the snow may be too much, according to Michelle Holland, owner of Holland Roofing in Anchorage.

“If you see a sag in the eave, if you can’t open or close your doors well, if the windows feel stuck — those are signs that you might be having a load issue on your building,” Holland said.

The recommendation by Holland came days after a roof collapse in a Taku neighborhood gym left one person dead and two others in the hospital. While no cause has been confirmed, authorities suspect a heavy snow load on top of the building.

Alaska’s News Source Meteorologist Joe Bartosik said one important action property owners can take is to dig into snow piles to examine the layers.

“We have a dry fluffy layer here, but if I dig down and get to like some large chunks of ice in there — that all happens during the course of the season,” Bartosik explained while digging into an older pile of snow.

The big snowfall from December has remained since it fell, but following a warm January, the snow has compacted, adding weight as more snow lands on top, making roof maintenance a bigger priority.

FEMA recommends that snow removal be done by people that are qualified, due to risks that may occur.

“Lot of companies that are professional and manage it, they have the safety equipment, they have the right shoes, they have the right harnesses, they have the right gear to make sure that they keep their employees safe,” Holland said.

For those planning to perform their own snow removal, there are steps to make it safer, such as roof rakes, which can be used from ground level, or shoveling snow with another person nearby in case there is an emergency.

