5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Kodiak residents

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook Kodiak residents late Monday night.

The tremor struck off the southeast coast of Kodiak Island at 8:35 p.m., according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, approximately 26 miles southeast of the community of Old Harbor, and 70 miles south of the city of Kodiak. The epicenter was pinpointed at about 5.7 miles deep in the earth’s crust.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said in a social post that no tsunami was expected after the shaker. There were no reports of damage following the earthquake, but resident reports of moderate shaking were recorded on the United States Geological Survey website.

