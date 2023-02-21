8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week...
FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Lydian Kennin and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 AM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – More than half a dozen severed cow heads were found illegally thrown in a dumpster over the weekend, according to authorities in Tennessee.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday of a large number of cow heads seen in a Solid Waste dumpster.

A nearby resident told deputies he heard dumping noises around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the eight cows appear to be a Charolais mixed breed, each with tags in their ears and tongues cut out.

Deputies further explained the heads appeared to have been severed with a chainsaw.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for more information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While walking on the sidewalk of Old Seward Highway near a car dealership, a moose charged...
Anchorage woman kicked in the head by moose while walking her dog
Police investigate shooting near East Tudor and Piper
Police investigate shooting near Tudor Road
Here are tips for removal from Meteorologist Joe Bartosik and roofing company owner Michelle...
Winter snowfall causes concerns for roof integrity
2023 Iron Dog Pro Class kicks off
Brutal Iron Dog trail forces former champions, veterans and rookies to scratch
Stephanie Morales (Sanchez) gave birth to her son named Ahmiri in June of 2022
Family remembers slain young woman, makes plans to care for her baby

Latest News

A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Student accused of threat at school where boy shot teacher
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push
Home Depot says it plans to boost pay and benefits for front-line hourly workers by $1 billion...
Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers