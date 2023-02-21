Anchorage volunteer medic: Destruction in Turkey ‘unimaginable’

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Teresa Gray returned to Anchorage late last week after leading a team from the nonprofit she founded, Mobile Medics International, to Samandag, a city in southern Turkey near the Feb. 6 earthquake’s epicenter.

“This is the 28th mission for me probably,” said Gray. “The most destruction and human suffering I have ever witnessed. ... Not a single structure was undamaged, and we are talking about a town the size of Anchorage, 250,000 people. Nothing was spared.”

Gray’s team spent a week seeing people in makeshift clinics, sometimes working out of their car. They doled out antibiotics and other medications, treating more than 100 people with injuries big and small.

“Neighborhood to neighborhood, seeing anybody for whatever they needed to be seen (for),” she said. “And if they are truly sick or injured beyond what we can do for them on the side of the road, we will take them to the hospital, make sure they get medical care.”

Gray said the scale of the destruction was hard to imagine and the stories of loss were hard to hear. A high school teacher who lost students in the quake, a young girl pulled alive from the rubble after being trapped for over 12 hours, only to hear most of her family did not survive.

“Because search and rescue has not been to this area, it was neighbors with hammers that were able to get her out,” Gray said. “But in the rubble were her sisters and her father, so her and her mother were the only ones that survived.”

Despite it all, Gray feels her team accomplished their mission to ease whatever suffering they could.

“The guy that we sat and cleaned up his headwound and just held his hand and listened to his story, we made a difference for him,” she said. “So everybody we saw, we made a difference for, and that’s why we do this. It doesn’t always have to be dramatic, it doesn’t always have to be snatching babies out of rubble, or saving a life on the brink of death, sometimes it’s just listening to their trauma, psychological first aid, a hug.”

The quake has left more than 1 million people homeless and an estimated 46,000 dead. Gray said the count is likely to go up and that help will be needed in the region for a very long time.

