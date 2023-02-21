Blizzard conditions return to Western Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While clear and cold conditions are greeting many this morning across the eastern half of the state, the same can’t be said out west. Multiple areas of the state have seen blizzard warning, winter storm warnings or a high wind warning issued. While all of the impacts will stay well out of Southcentral and the Panhandle, in the coming days that won’t be the case.

We’ll see sunshine and highs returning into the 20s and 30s across Southcentral today, with the slight chance for some flurries into the evening hours. The flurry potential comes as the active weather sweeps into Western Alaska. Multiple areas of low pressure sweeping through the Bering will be the main cause for significant snow and winds to build in across Alaska. While snow today will be on the lighter side for inland regions, the western coast could see up to 9 inches of snow into the evening hours. That combined with winds up to 55 mph, will lead to visibility issues less than a quarter of a mile.

As the snow moves inland it will continue to weaken, it’s here where some light flurry action is possible overnight into Wednesday for Southcentral. While the better opportunity for it will occur through western portions of the Susitna Valley, little to no accumulation should occur. That’s all set to change into Wednesday evening though, as the active weather sweeps through Southcentral once more.

The ridge of high pressure that’s currently influencing our weather for the region is set to back away. As it does this, the door will open for clouds, warmth and moisture to stream back into the region. The warming trend will be slow, as we’ll see temperatures warm back near or above freezing by Thursday. This will also pose a problem, as we’ll likely see a window of opportunity for some wintry mix to occur for inland regions of Southcentral. Should this happen, hazardous road conditions could become an issue.

We’ll likely see 1 to 4 inches of snow from Wednesday evening into early Friday morning. Localized heavier amounts will occur, but will likely only be limited to the Chugach Range, Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside and areas of the Susitna Valley. As the snow tapers off through the day Friday, we’ll see drier and colder conditions make a return. By Sunday of next week, highs will fall back into the 10s, with overnight lows in the single digits.

Have a safe and wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.